Swiggy's 'What The Falooda' Web Extension Gives A Foodie Twist To Cuss Words

Swiggy's new web extension give a foodie twist to cuss words.

The next time you complain about a messed up order to food delivery platform Swiggy, its new extension will replace your swear words with food items.

Called ''What the Falooda'', the web extension highlights profanity and hurtful words in the complaint system and sobers it down with names of food items to make it less harsh for the customer service person at the other end.

For example, if you write "idiots", the extension will highlight the word and suggest "idly" as a replacement.

Swiggy released a video explaining the concept on Friday.

Believe the world today needs less hanger and more kindness? We do, too. Which is why, we did this 👇To know more or download the extension, visit: https://t.co/1KMXHkK01Lpic.twitter.com/YGcWtsvbbn — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) January 17, 2020

Swiggy's ''What the Falooda'' idea was praised on social media, with some calling it a step towards replacing online hate with love and food.

OMG! Absolutely loved the #WhatTheFalooda thought/campaign by @swiggy_in. Amazing stuff guys! We need more such initiatives to replace online hate with love/food :) — Ashmeen Arora (@ashmeenarora) January 18, 2020

@swiggy_in Love the #WhatTheFalooda campaign! Brilliant thought and execution. Definitely something worth a thought for every customer who raises an issue! Mistakes happen. It's important to raise complaints, but never forget to be kind. — Ashna (@ashna_sikri) January 19, 2020

While the approach is interesting to promote kindness, early users are reporting issues with the extension, which appears to be restricted only to Swiggy's platform.