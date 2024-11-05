Sweden's 'Fart Kontrol' Signboard Goes Viral, Internet Says 'Too Hilarious'

The sign board has amassed over 6 million views and more than 1,000 comments.

A signboard in Sweden has gone viral, leaving the internet amused. The sign reads "fart kontrol," which might sound humorous in English, but in Swedish, "fart" simply means speed. This linguistic twist has caught the attention of many, sparking jokes and curiosity about Swedish vocabulary. The amusing image was shared by a user on X.

The sign was intended to remind drivers to stick to the speed limit but has instead triggered a wave of funny comments online. X users are sharing the sign and making jokes about "fart kontrol."

Many users were surprised to learn the alternate meaning of the word and are enjoying the lighthearted humour that comes from these language differences.

Check out the post here:

Today I learned that the Swedish word for speed is fart pic.twitter.com/wKR0i7V6sV — Northeastern Rube (@ColaWarsVeteran) October 29, 2024

Since it was posted on X last week, the viral sign board has amassed over 6 million views and more than 1,000 comments.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote on X, "Fart Kontrol is my new band name I called it no one take plzzz."

"My inner eight-year-old is ridiculously delighted by this," another user wrote.

The third user declared, "My life is complete now..."

"Guess I'll be extra cautious when I see a 'fart kontrol' sign in Sweden," the fourth user commented.

"Learning is a wonderful thing," the fifth user wrote.