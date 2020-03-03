Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Celebrates World Wildlife Day

"Sustaining all life on Earth" is the theme for World Wildlife Day 2020.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art Celebrates World Wildlife Day

World Wildlife Day is celebrated every year on March 3.

World Wildlife Day, celebrated every year on March 3, reminds us of the need to fight for endangered species and raise awareness about the Earth's animals and plants. The day has been celebrated since 2013, when the United Nations General Assembly, at its 68th session, proclaimed March 3 as UN World Wildlife Day. This year, World Wildlife Day will be celebrated under the theme "Sustaining all life on Earth", and to spread the message of conservation, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has created sand sculpture at the Puri Beach in Odisha.

"Let us promise to make our Earth a better place for the wild life, on #WorldWildlifeDay 2020 'Sustaining all Life on Earth'. My SandArt with message #SaveOurWildLife at Puri Beach," wrote Mr Pattnaik, a Padma Shri Awardee, on Twitter while sharing a photograph of his artwork.

Mr Pattnaik's green-hued sand sculpture has collected hundreds of 'likes' within minutes of being shared.

He is not the only one celebrating the world's biodiversity on World Wildlife Day. A number of other social media users have also shared posts about the Earth's flora and fauna to mark this day. These posts, shared using the hashtag #WorldWildlifeDay, range from informative cartoons, stunning photographs, messages and videos.

Take a look at some of the posts that have set #WorldWildlifeDay trending high on Twitter:

"Today is #WorldWildlifeDay! Let's come together to #SustainAllLife on Earth," wrote Indian Forest Services officer Parveen Kaswan.

"On this #WorldWildlifeDay, let us strive for a more caring, thoughtful and sustainable relationship with nature," said Kerala Tourism on Twitter, sharing a photo of elephants in Mattupetty.

Take a look at some of the other World Wildlife Day posts:

How are you celebrating World Wildlife Day? Let us know using the comments section.

Click for more trending news


Comments
World Wildlife DayWorld Wildlife Day 2020Sudarsan Pattnaik

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News