'Sublime Bliss': Video Shows Dog Intently Listening To Piano

The video has collected more than 9.6 lakh views with over 2,000 likes

Music has the power to soothe and heal. Now, an adorable video shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra shows a dog being immersed in the music played by its owner. The clip has gone viral on social media. It shows a dog listening to its owner playing the piano. The furry friend is seen sitting on its owner's lap.

The dog is enjoying the rhythm. The pooch's expression suggests that it is enchanted by the music. Mr Mahindra was also impressed by the clip, he wrote, "There is no way your evenings should be without some music in them..."

The video was earlier shared by Twitter user Buitengebieden.

Check out the video:

There is no way your evenings should be without some music in them… pic.twitter.com/Op6Yfbxm34 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 1, 2023

Since being posted, the video has collected more than 9.6 lakh views with over 2,000 likes. The post went viral in no time with netizens' heartwarming responses. A user commented, "Music gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination and life to everything." - Plato."

Another user commented, "He is definitely spending some quality necessary time with his Hooman. Very important in our day-to-day life if we get time for this of course."

The third user wrote, "In fact. Music is a boon for all living beings...it helps in growth, vitality, immunity n killing stress, tension n negativity...it has the capacity to transform an abnormal person into a normal balanced one..."

"Pooch is in a state of sublime bliss, amazing," the fourth user wrote.

Featured Video Of The Day BJP Supporters Celebrate As Early Leads Show BJP Ahead In Tripura