'Spirit Of Mother India': Chef Vikas Khanna's Tribute To Sushma Swaraj

Chef Vikas Khanna shared a picture that shows him with Sushma Swaraj.

Sushma Swaraj, former foreign minister and BJP veteran, died on Tuesday evening after a cardiac arrest. Ms Swaraj left behind a legacy of an easily-accessible politician - one whose popularity cut across party lines. Among those who paid tributes from across the world was Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna, who hailed her as the "spirit of Mother India" in a moving post.

On the early hours of Wednesday morning, Mr Khanna took to Instagram to share a post remembering the leader.

"Thank you for letting me cook for you on your every trip to NY," he wrote, sharing a picture that shows him with Ms Swaraj. "And always blessing me by saying 'Conquer the World my Son'. You were the spirit of Mother India."

Businessman Anand Mahindra also hailed Ms Swaraj as "Mother India" in a tweet last night.

"RIP Mother India...You carry with you the affection of over a billion people," he wrote.

इस दिन को देख लिया आप ने लेकिन आपको हम फिर कभी ना देख पाएँगे RIP Mother India...You carry with you the affection of over a billion people. https://t.co/xyJjEBzcJA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj was admired for being a people's politician who frequently helped Indians abroad in distress. During her term as foreign minister, she helped numerous Indians who reached out to her on Twitter.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.