South Korean Ambassador Holds Puja For New Car

In line with the tradition followed by much of Indian society, the South Korean Embassy in India recently held a special 'puja' ceremony to mark the arrival of a new vehicle, which happened to be a Hyundai car from South Korea's leading automaker. A video of the ceremony was shared on the microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, by the Korean Embassy in India. The embassy expressed its delight at receiving a brand-new Hyundai Genesis GV80 as the ambassador Chang Jae-bok's official vehicle and held a customary puja ritual to seek good luck.

"We are delighted to have a new Hyundai Genesis GV80 as the ambassador's official vehicle and held a puja ceremony wishing for good luck! Join our embassy's new journey!" the embassy posted on X.

We are delighted to have a new Hyundai Genesis GV80 as the Ambassador's official vehicle and held a Pooja ceremony wishing for good luck! Join our embassy's new journey! pic.twitter.com/MV4htMjk1H — Korean Embassy India (@RokEmbIndia) September 25, 2023

The video showcased a priest performing the puja and tying a sacred thread around the wrist of the ambassador.

The post garnered significant reaction on social media, with many users appreciating and applauding the fusion of Korean and Indian cultures.

One user, Alok Ranjan Singh, stated, "Our culture is Our Pride."

Another user praised the gesture, noting, "It's truly commendable. The ambassador will be using a vehicle from his own country, which sends a positive message!"

A third individual praised the act of appreciating another culture, saying, "This is how you show respect for someone else's culture. Best of luck!"

Lastly, a fourth user humorously remarked, "We only have one heart, how many more do you need to win..!!"

Recently, a video of Chang Jae-bok dancing over the RRR movie's 'Natu Natu' song was shared on the official Instagram account of the Korean Embassy to India.