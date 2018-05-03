Janitor Finds 7 Gold Bars In Dustbin, And He May Get To Keep Them

The bars were wrapped in a newspaper, and are estimated to be worth around 350 million won (approximately Rs 2 crore).
According to The Korea Times, as per South Korea's "lost articles act" law, the janitor could get to keep about 5 percent to 20 percent of the market price of the gold.
However, there is a catch: He will only be able to claim the money - upto 70 million won - if the gold is a tainted good or connected to criminal activity.
Police suspect that the original owner threw away the gold because he feared getting caught with it. So far, nobody has come to claim it.
