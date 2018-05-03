Janitor Finds 7 Gold Bars In Dustbin, And He May Get To Keep Them He found them while emptying trash cans at the airport

59 Shares EMAIL PRINT The gold is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2 crore.



The bars were wrapped in a newspaper, and are estimated to be worth around 350 million won (approximately Rs 2 crore).



According to



However, there is a catch: He will only be able to claim the money - upto 70 million won - if the gold is a tainted good or connected to criminal activity.



Police suspect that the original owner threw away the gold because he feared getting caught with it. So far, nobody has come to claim it.







Click for more





A janitor in South Korea is looking to inherit a fortune after finding seven gold bars in a dustbin. On April 26, the cleaner found the bars, each weighing 1kg, while emptying trash cans at the Incheon International Airport.The bars were wrapped in a newspaper, and are estimated to be worth around 350 million won (approximately Rs 2 crore).According to The Korea Times , as per South Korea's "lost articles act" law, the janitor could get to keep about 5 percent to 20 percent of the market price of the gold.However, there is a catch: He will only be able to claim the money - upto 70 million won - if the gold is a tainted good or connected to criminal activity. Police suspect that the original owner threw away the gold because he feared getting caught with it. So far, nobody has come to claim it.Click for more trending news NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter