Sikh Charity Offers Food To Bushfire Victims In Australia, Wins Hearts

Sikh Volunteers Australia is an NGO working to provide food to victims of bushfires.

Owners of an Indian restaurant in Australia have provided thousands of free meals to victims of bushfires that have ravaged the country. According to Daily Mail, Kanwaljit Singh and his wife Kamaljit Kaur own the Desi Grill restaurant in Bairnsdale, Victoria, where bushfires have destroyed homes and resulted in one death.

Mr Singh and his wife, along with their staff, have been cooking curry, rice and pasta for people affected by the bushfires. They have been working with an NGO 'Sikh Volunteers Australia' to distribute the meals to people living in temporary shelters as well as firefighters.

"It's terrible out there. People are severely affected and they need food and shelter. It's our duty to serve them when they need us the most," said Kanwaljit Singh to SBS Punjabi. Mr Singh has been living in the area for the last six years.

"We follow the Sikh way of life. We are just doing what other Australians are doing today, and that is to serve and pray for the people who have been hit hard by these terrible bushfires."

Photos of volunteers with the food prepared by Desi Grill Bairnsdale have been shared on Facebook, where they have earned a lot of love.

"A huge thank you guys for giving up your time to help others in need. So selfless and kind," wrote one person in the comments section. "Thank you, such a kind and generous act!" another said, while a third added: "great job as always Sikh volunteers."

At least 12 people have lost their lives in fire-related deaths across Australia since blazes broke out a few months ago. The bushfires crisis has destroyed more than 4 million hectares, damaged homes and stressed out wildlife in the country.