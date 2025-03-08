Sidemen Charity Match 2025: Kickoff Timings, Lineups, Streaming Schedule And More

Popular YouTube group Sidemen will be returning to the football field for their charity match on Saturday (Mar 8). After filling out the London Stadium, home of Premier League team West Ham United during the last charity match in 2023, the Sidemen have pitched up at the Wembley Stadium with tickets to the 90,000-seater arena already sold out after they went on sale in November last year.

The group formed in 2013 to initially record themselves playing video games will be squaring off against YouTube Allstars which includes the likes of MrBeast, Kai Cenat and India's Carry Minati. Commentary will be provided by Spencer FC and Stephen Tries. The Sidemen cumulatively have over 100 million subscribers across their various accounts and 21 million on their group channel.

All of the money raised for the game will be given to BBC Children in Need as well as the Sidemen's charities, Bright Side and M7 Education. The group is aiming to usurp the £2.4 million raised during the last charity match which broke the Guinness world record for the most viewers for a sports event live stream on social media as over 2.5 million people tuned in.

Where can I watch the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

The game will be available to watch for free on the Sidemen's YouTube channel with coverage starting at 7:40 PM IST (2:10 PM BST). The kickoff will take place at 8:30 PM IST.

Here's everything you need to know about tomorrow 🫡 pic.twitter.com/1BfaH4qWFh — Sidemen (@Sidemen) March 7, 2025

Lineups:

JME, Logan Paul, Zerkaa, Miniminter, George Clarkey, Joe Weller, Callux, XQC, LazarBeam, Randolph, KSI, TBJZL, Mark Rober, Behzinga, Manny, Wroetoshaw, JasonTheWeen, Vikkstar123,

Calfreezy (Manager)

Sketch, WillNE, Kai Cenat, Max Fosh, iShowSpeed, ChrisMD, Angryginge, Theo Baker, CarryMinati, Chunkz, Fanum, Lachlan, Danny Aarons, Stable Ronaldo, Jynxzi, Niko Omilana, Deji, MrBeast

TheBurntChip (Manager)

Past results

A total of five Sidemen Charity Matches have taken place so far with Sidemen FC coming out on top in all but one. In their last charity game, Sidemen FC won 8-5 with KSI scoring an own goal while playing as a goalkeeper.