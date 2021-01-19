Shashi Tharoor Trolls Australia With His 'Word Of The Day'

Shashi Tharoor shared a graphic of former cricketers who had all predicted trouble for India.

Former Under Secretary General of the United Nations, author, Congress MP and wordsmith Shashi Tharoor has trolled Australia in his own trademark style - with a single word that very few would know the meaning of. As Team India pulled off a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, and social media exploded with happiness, Mr Tharoor took to Twitter to share his "word of the day" - epicaricacy.

Epicaricacy is the act of rejoicing at or deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others.

Alongside his tweet, Mr Tharoor shared a graphic of former Australian cricketers who had all predicted trouble for India ahead of the fourth Test at Brisbane's Gabba - where Australia had been undefeated since 1988.

He shared a snapshot of the comments made by former cricketers Michael Clarke, Ricky Ponting and Mark Waugh, among others. Former Australia captain Michael Clarke had predicted "deep trouble" for Team India batting without Virat Kohli, while Ricky Ponting had said there would be a good chance of a "white wash" in Kohli's absence. Brad Haddin and Mark Waugh had both said India would not recover from its loss in Adelaide.

"I am not the gloating kind," clarified Shashi Tharoor, "but there's a special pleasure in reading these comments today..."

#WordIfTheDay: epicaricacy! I am not the gloating kind but there's a special pleasure in reading these comments today... When everything else has been said,what remains but “wow”?! #IndvsAuspic.twitter.com/ZauqQ2DMP9 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

He followed it up with another dig - this time aimed at former Australian skipper Michael Clarke who had said India could celebrate for a year if they beat Australia without Virat Kohli.

Yes, Michael Clarke is right -- let's celebrate for a year... starting with hammering the English from next month! https://t.co/SsKswAJpMY — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 19, 2021

Businessman Anand Mahindra also shared the graphic tweeted by Mr Tharoor this afternoon to celebrate India's big win with a pointed dig at naysayers.