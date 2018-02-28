Shaolin Monk Shatters Glass With Just A Needle. See Stunt In Slow Motion The video has been viewed over 2 million times on YouTube.

260 Shares EMAIL PRINT A Shaolin monk shatters glass with just a needle. Watch the slow motion video to see how



In the video, the Slow Mo Guys hold up a balloon behind a pane of glass. A Shaolin monk gathers his energy and throws a needle at the glass, just like a dart. Incredibly, it smashes and the balloon pops. Sounds incredible, doesn't it?



Watch the stunt for yourself below:







In the video above, at one point, the footage is slowed down to a few thousand frames per second. It then becomes clear that the Shaolin monk threw the needle with such force that it caused the glass to shatter and send shards flying. It's these glass shards that actually caused the balloon on the other side to pop. The needle actually ricocheted off the glass due to the force at which it hit the pane.



Still, the ability to throw the needle hard enough to crack class is pretty impressive. When one of the Slow Mo Guys tries his hand at it, the balloon remains intact though he does manage to put a slight dent in the glass pane.



