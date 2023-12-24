''Seema Haider'': Student's Hilarious Answer To 'India-Pakistan' Border Question Goes Viral

The answer has taken the internet by storm and generated a barrage of funny responses.

A picture of a hilarious answer to an exam question related to the India-Pakistan border has gone viral on social media, amusing internet users. In a school in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, a political science paper had a question about the border between India and Pakistan and its length. The question read, ''Bharat v Pakistan ke beech kaunsi seema hai, lambai batao? (Which border is between India and Pakistan, tell its length?)''

The student humorously stated that the 'Seema' (border) between India and Pakistan is Seema Haider. He also provided her height, 5 feet 6 inches, as the distance between the two nations.

''Dono deshon ke beech Seema Haider hai. Uski lambai 5 foot 6 inch hai. Dono deshon ke beech isko lekar ladai hai (Seema Haider is between both the nations. She is 5 foot 6 inches tall. The countries are fighting because of her),'' the answer read.

See the tweet here:

Question - Bharat aur Pakistan ke bich kaun si seema hai, lambai batao?



Answer - Dono desho ke bich Seema Haider hai, uski lambai 5 ft 6 inch hai, dono desho ke bich isko lekar ladai hai. pic.twitter.com/25d5AvUlwl — Narundar (@NarundarM) December 21, 2023

Needless to say, the answer has taken the internet by storm and generated a barrage of funny responses.

One user wrote, ''Student of WhatsApp University.'' Another commented, ''He should have gotten an extra mark for such innovative answer.'' A third said, ''The student tried to bridge the gap. I hope he's not suspended.''

Notably, Pakistani citizen Seema Haider, made national headlines earlier this year when she illegally entered India to live with her lover. She came to India through Nepal with her four children to live with Sachin Meena, whom she had met in 2019 while playing the online game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

On July 4, Ms Haider was arrested by local police for entering India without a visa and Mr Meena was held for sheltering illegal immigrants. However, both were granted bail on July 7 and have been living together along with her four children in a house in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida.