Sania Mirza's Hilarious TikTok Is For Everyone Who Hates Waking Up Early

A screenshot from a video shared by Sania Mirza on TikTok.

Sania Mirza's latest TikTok video is just further proof that the ace tennis player could have made it big as a comedian too. Sania Mirza has been entertaining her TikTok followers with hilarious clips since she joined the video-sharing platform in March. From trying out beauty filter to taking up plank challenges, the 33-year-old has delighted her fans with short clips that have collected several millions views. Her latest TikTok video is sure to be super relatable for everyone who hates waking up in the morning.

In the video, Sania Mirza is seen lip-syncing to a popular audio clip. Standing on a balcony early in the morning, she seemingly comes across a person running on the road. Concerned, she asks if someone is chasing him - only to be told that the person is out on a run.

Her disbelief at the fact that someone could be out running at 7 am in the morning has left viewers in splits.

"Nope.. not a morning person," wrote Sania Mirza while sharing the video. Take a look at her TikTok video below:

Since being shared on Tuesday, the video has collected over 34,000 views and a ton of amused comments.

"Outstanding," wrote one TikTok user, while others dropped comments like "Nice" and "Wow".

This is not the only funny video Sania Mirza has shared on TikTok. A few days ago, a clip of her trying out the "beauty mode" went viral with over a million views.

The tennis player also used humour to share an important warning amid the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus. In April, she shared a video urging people to stay indoors and get bored rather than step out.

