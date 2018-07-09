Runaway Tires Crash Into Car With Driver Still Inside. He Escapes Unhurt

Think you're having a bad day?

Think you're having a bad day what with it being another dreary Monday? It probably isn't as bad as this man's in a video circulating online. It shows the moment two runaway tires rolled directly towards his car and smashed into it while he was still inside the vehicle. Surprisingly, the man stepped out of the car seemingly unhurt.

The video, posted on Facebook by Shanghaiist, opens to show a man walking towards his car and subsequently sitting inside it. Seconds later, a truck is seen driving by the car followed by two runaway tires rolling on the street. The first tire crashes into the front corner of the car activating the airbags and causing a sever dent to the bonnet. The other tire rolls over a bump and ends up in the air before falling on right on top of the car ruining its roof and windshield. The driver is then seen stepping out of the vehicle.

Since being shared on July 6, the video has collected quite a few reactions.

"This gentleman is blessed to be alive," says one Facebook user. "Take a deep breath and pick these two tyres & sale it to repair your car" says another.