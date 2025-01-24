Rs 43 Crore For iPhone With TikTok? Users Turn Desperate In US

Days after TikTok was banned in the US and quickly revived by newly inaugurated President Donald Trump, users who uninstalled it are willing to spend significant amounts of money to buy a smartphone with access to the short-video app. Despite being allowed back, TikTok is still not available for download on Google Play Store and Apple Store -- leaving users desperate for alternatives.

According to a report in the New York Post, an iPhone with TikTok still installed on it was listed for almost $5 million (Rs 43 crore) on eBay. "Screen protector is only damage phone perfect and has TikTok," read the ad description of an iPhone 15 Pro, 128 GB model.

Meanwhile, users on other social media platforms were putting out requests, wanting to buy TikTok-installed smartphones.

"I deleted TikTok and now I can't get it back! I will pay someone $5,000 for an iPhone 16 Pro Max with TikTok still installed. DM me," read a post on X.

I deleted TikTok and now I can't get it back! I will pay someone $5,000 for an iPhone 16 Pro Max with TikTok still installed. DM me. — Terrell from Sales (@Terrell_2_Cold) January 20, 2025

This is INSANE! eBay is full of phones with TikTok already downloaded on it selling for thousands!! pic.twitter.com/juxXtINQ9z — Gentry Gevers (@gentrywgevers) January 22, 2025

After the ban came into effect on January 19, some TikTokkers accidentally deleted the app, thinking it would not be coming back. However, within 12 hours, the app was back live, leaving them in a tricky position.

Why Google and Apple are not allowing downloads?

Android users who go to download or update TikTok in the Google Play Store find a message saying "Downloads for this app are paused due to current US legal requirements". As for iPhone users, display a similar message stating: "TikTok and other ByteDance apps are not available in the country or region you're in."

A prompt to "learn more" takes users to a support page with additional information about the availability of TikTok and other apps owned by ByteDance in the United States.

"Apple is obligated to follow the laws in the jurisdictions where it operates," the message reads.

While President Trump has given an extension to the ByteDance-owned app, both Google and Apple are awaiting additional protections before bypassing the ban which could levy punishments against companies for distributing the app, according to analysts, per a report from Reuters.

President Trump has stated that the extension gives more time to find a buyer for the app's US assets. A number of prospective buyers have emerged, with Mr Trump even indicating that he was open to billionaire Elon Musk buying the app.