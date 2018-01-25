Watch: This Tribute To The 'Unsung Heroes' Of Indian Army Is Beautiful The tribute released just ahead of Republic Day has nearly a million views on Facebook

Share EMAIL PRINT The tribute was released just ahead of 69th Republic Day New Delhi: Tomorrow, India celebrates its 69th Republic Day. A day to reflect on the nation's journey so far and honour the people who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation and those who continue to do so in the line of duty. To mark this momentous occasion, a healthcare company has released a touching tribute to the "unsung heroes" of the Indian army - the medics who protect our soldiers. The moving ad film honours the Indian Army Medical Corps, the section not always in the limelight for their selfless service to the army and the nation. The tribute to the Indian Armed Forces and the medics who "protect the protectors" has gone viral on social media.



Since being shared on January 22, just days before India celebrates Republic Day, the ad has garnered over 9 lakh views and nearly 6,000 shares.



"It is important to acknowledge and recognize the contribution of those who work behind the scenes to keep our soldiers well," writes the founder of 1mg, Prashant Tandon, on Facebook.



Watch the beautiful ad film below:





Though it is all of three minutes long, the ad has still managed to strike a chord with its viewers.



"This video made my day. What a tribute, that's amazing. I loved it," wrote a person.



Another wrote, "True Salute to all our Indian Army Doctors."



Every year on the eve of Republic Day, the President approves gallantry awards to armed forces personnel for their brave acts in the battlefied.



