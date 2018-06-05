Goalkeeper 'Fakes Injury' To Help Teammates Break Ramadan Fast

The goalkeeper complained of an injury, in two separate games, so that his team players could have snacks and drinks at sundown.

Offbeat | | Updated: June 05, 2018 12:43 IST
23-year-old Mouez Hassen plays as the goalkeeper for Tunisia's national football team

Millions of Muslims across the world are fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, abstaining from food and water from dawn to dusk. A goalkeeper for the Tunisian football team gave his tired teammates a helping hand when it was time for them to break their fast. The goalie appeared to have faked an injury, on two separate occasions, so that his team players could have snacks and drinks at sundown, also known as Iftar meal.

During a World Cup friendly football game with Portugal, 23-year-old Mouez Hassen collapsed at sundown, reported BBC. While he lay on the field to receive medical treatment, his teammates were seen eating dates and drinking water on the sidelines.

The re-energised team, that was down 2-1 before Iftar, managed to score an equaliser six minutes later, reported Al Jazeera.

Days later, similar scenes played out again - this time in a friendly against Turkey.

Comments
The goalie lay flat on his back complaining of an injury. His teammates, as expected, went to the sidelines and feasted on dates and sipped water.

The goalie's ingenious ploy to help his fellow players was noticed by many on Twitter.
 
Responding to one such tweet, the goalkeeper joked to another footballer, "I was hurt, bro"
 
Here's a video of the goalkeeper
 
Fortunately, the goalie won't have to keep up his tricks for too much longer, as Eid is expected to fall on June 16, 2018 this year.

