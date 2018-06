Goalkeeper 'Fakes Injury' To Help Teammates Break Ramadan Fast

23-year-old Mouez Hassen plays as the goalkeeper for Tunisia's national football team

Tunisian National team has played the last two friendlies while fasting. So, whenever the time comes to break Fast. The players have an agreement that the GK would go down so they can get a moment to drink some water and get something to eat #Ramadan#tunisiapic.twitter.com/4Rgz380ukW — Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) June 2, 2018

@hassen_mouez cest bon maintenant on sait que tu fais semblant https://t.co/6YE5hrlLnA — Chaker Alhadhur (@Chakeralh24) June 3, 2018

J'avais mal frero — Mouez Hassen (@hassen_mouez) June 3, 2018

: Mouez Hassen (@hassen_mouez) touché lors d'un contact aérien avec un joueur turc,les Aigles de Carthage en profitent pour romprent le jene avec quelques barres énergétiques,des dattes et de l'eau

#Ramadan#Iftar#TUNTUR (2-2) @LBDFootball@tunisiefootballpic.twitter.com/iGYLlijTlm — Les Aigles de Carthage (@LADC_Officiel) June 3, 2018

Millions of Muslims across the world are fasting in the holy month of Ramadan, abstaining from food and water from dawn to dusk. A goalkeeper for the Tunisian football team gave his tired teammates a helping hand when it was time for them to break their fast. The goalie appeared to have faked an injury, on two separate occasions, so that his team players could have snacks and drinks at sundown, also known as Iftar meal.During a World Cup friendly football game with Portugal, 23-year-old Mouez Hassen collapsed at sundown, reported BBC . While he lay on the field to receive medical treatment, his teammates were seen eating dates and drinking water on the sidelines.The re-energised team, that was down 2-1 before Iftar, managed to score an equaliser six minutes later, reported Al Jazeera Days later, similar scenes played out again - this time in a friendly against Turkey. The goalie lay flat on his back complaining of an injury. His teammates, as expected, went to the sidelines and feasted on dates and sipped water.The goalie's ingenious ploy to help his fellow players was noticed by many on Twitter.Responding to one such tweet, the goalkeeper joked to another footballer, "I was hurt, bro"Fortunately, the goalie won't have to keep up his tricks for too much longer, as Eid is expected to fall on June 16, 2018 this year.Click for more trending news