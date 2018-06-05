Goalkeeper 'Fakes Injury' To Help Teammates Break Ramadan Fast

During a World Cup friendly football game with Portugal, 23-year-old Mouez Hassen collapsed at sundown, reported BBC. While he lay on the field to receive medical treatment, his teammates were seen eating dates and drinking water on the sidelines.
The re-energised team, that was down 2-1 before Iftar, managed to score an equaliser six minutes later, reported Al Jazeera.
Days later, similar scenes played out again - this time in a friendly against Turkey.
The goalie's ingenious ploy to help his fellow players was noticed by many on Twitter.
Fun fact:— Souhail Khmira (@SKhmira) June 2, 2018
Tunisian National team has played the last two friendlies while fasting. So, whenever the time comes to break Fast. The players have an agreement that the GK would go down so they can get a moment to drink some water and get something to eat #Ramadan#tunisiapic.twitter.com/4Rgz380ukW
Responding to one such tweet, the goalkeeper joked to another footballer, "I was hurt, bro"
@hassen_mouez cest bon maintenant on sait que tu fais semblant https://t.co/6YE5hrlLnA— Chaker Alhadhur (@Chakeralh24) June 3, 2018
J'avais mal frero— Mouez Hassen (@hassen_mouez) June 3, 2018
Here's a video of the goalkeeper
: Mouez Hassen (@hassen_mouez) touché lors d'un contact aérien avec un joueur turc,les Aigles de Carthage en profitent pour romprent le jene avec quelques barres énergétiques,des dattes et de l'eau— Les Aigles de Carthage (@LADC_Officiel) June 3, 2018
#Ramadan#Iftar#TUNTUR (2-2) @LBDFootball@tunisiefootballpic.twitter.com/iGYLlijTlm
Fortunately, the goalie won't have to keep up his tricks for too much longer, as Eid is expected to fall on June 16, 2018 this year.
