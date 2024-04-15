Ram Navami 2024: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp And Facebook Status To Share

Ram Navami 2024: This year, Ram Navami will be observed on April 17, 2024

Ram Navami 2024: Ram Navami is a significant Hindu festival celebrated in India during the auspicious time of Chaitra Navratri. This year, Ram Navami will be observed on April 17, 2024, which falls on a Wednesday. This auspicious occasion commemorates the birth of Lord Rama, believed to be the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and is revered as the epitome of righteousness, virtue, and compassion.

To mark this special day, many devotees visit the Ram temple to participate in the birthday celebrations. Devotees also perform puja at home and observe fasting (vrat). This year, the newly inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya is expected to be one of the top destinations for devotees.

On the auspicious occasion, people also like to send wishes and greetings to their loved ones.

Here are some Ram Navami wishes, messages, quotes, and greetings you can share:

On Ram Navami, here's hoping that your heart and home be brightened with divine blessings.

May the divine grace of Lord Rama be with you and your family on this holy occasion. Happy Ram Navami!

With the blessings of Lord Ram, may you achieve success in all your endeavours. Shubh Ram Navami to you and your family.

On this Ram Navami, I wish that Lord Ram takes all your fear and worries away. Happy Ram Navami!

The greatest formula that can liberate, cleanse and elevate the mind is Rama-Name, the Name of Rama."The Immortal had come in the form of Rama to show the way to Immortality.

May you learn from Lord Rama the true meaning of power, patience, and strong will. Happy Ram Navami to you and your family.

On the holy occasion of Rama Navami, I wish that Shri Ram fills your home with happiness, peace and prosperity. Happy Ram Navami!

This Rama Navami, may Shri Rama shower you with his choicest blessings. Happy Rama Navami!

Here are some more messages in Hindi:

Baajre ki roti, aam ka achar,

Suraj ki kirne, khushiyo ki bahar,

Chanda ki chandni,apano ka pyar,

Mubarak ho aapko

Ram Navami ka tyohar.

Ram jinka nam hai,

Ayodhya jinka dham hai,

Aise Raghunandan ko,

hamara pranam hai.

Aapko aur apke parivar ko

Ram Navami ki hardik shubhkamnaye.

Gunwan Tum Balwan Tum,

Bhakton Ko Dete Ho Vardan Tum

Bhagwan Tum Hanuman Tum,

Mushkil Ko Kardete Aasan Tum

Jai Shree Ram.

Jinke man me Shri Ram hai

Bhagya me uske baikunth dham hai

Unke charno me jisne jivan vaar diya

Sansar me uska kalyan hai.

Happy Ram Navami!

Mangal Bhawan Amangal Haari,

Dhurvhu sudasrath achar bihari,

Ram Siya Ram Siya Ram,

Jai Jai Ram.

Shubh Rama Navami