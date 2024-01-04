Railway Ministry Uses 'Casual Hai' Meme To Urge Passengers Not To Sit At Train Door

Indian Railways shared a caution post for passengers to travel safely

The Railways Ministry often uses its social media handles to share fascinating pictures of railway stations across India and keeps followers up to date with the developments happening in the railways. Of late, the Ministry has also been using trending memes and viral phrases to raise awareness about rail safety. On Wednesday, Indian Railways shared a meme post, urging passengers to travel safely and not sit at the door of the train, while using the'Baithne ka tarika thoda casual hai' phrase.

Sharing the post, the Railways wrote on X, ''Be a #ResponsibleRailYatri and do not travel while sitting at the door.'' The post shows a picture of two rail passengers sitting at the door of the train, with the text reading, ''Train me Baithne Ka Tarika Bada Kazual hai.''

See the tweet here:

Be a #ResponsibleRailYatri and do not travel while sitting at the door. pic.twitter.com/XCsqwSUs5I — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 3, 2024

Notably, the meme went viral last year when renowned IAS interviewer Vijender Chauhan during one of his consulting sessions, remarked to a person, ''Entry achi hai bas bethne ka tarika thoda casual hai.'' This video sent the internet into a frenzy and the line soon became a trending meme.

While some were amused by the post, others urged the Railways to provide more services for passengers. One user wrote, ''Be a #responsiblerailway Introduce more trains and seats for passengers, run trains on time, and manage seat management efficiently.''

Another commented, ''You could implement a simple safety feature where the doors get locked once the train catches some set speed.''

A third added, ''It's extremely troubling to see this, and the assumption that it's being done out of choice. I would request deploying undercover officers to travel in these unreserved & non AC compartments to understand the problems faced, the reasons, and possible solutions.''

This is not the first time the Railways has hopped on a viral trend. In November last year, the Ministry of Railways shared two pictures of the Vande Bharat Express from Kerala and used the viral dialogue "So beautiful, so elegant'' to describe it. The Railways posted a picture of both blue and tangerine colour Vande Bharat Express, crossing Vellayil Station in the Thiruvananthapuram- Kasaragod section of Kerala and used the ''Just Looking Like A Wow'' meme to compliment the trains.