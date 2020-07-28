Quintuplets Wow Twitter By Scoring 5 Baskets In A Row. Video Is Viral

Five siblings score five baskets in one try each.

Sam Bova is a quintuplet - and this morning, he took to Twitter to share a video that shows him playing basketball with his four siblings. It is basketball like you have never seen it before.

The video - which many have branded "amazing" on the microblogging platform - shows the five siblings playing basketball from different positions within their house. While two of them stand on the ground, another leans out of a window, and two others stand on different levels of their roof. One by one, each sibling scores a basket and passes the ball onto the next sibling.

Amazingly enough, all five of them manage to score in a single attempt each, leaving Twitter users amazed with their skill.

"I'm a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result," wrote Sam Bova while sharing the clip on Twitter. Take a look:

I'm a quintuplet. My siblings and I have all grown up playing basketball. This is the result: pic.twitter.com/6ajddCPd7R — Sam Bova (@sam_bova) July 28, 2020

Since being shared just a few hours ago, the video has collected more than 4.4 lakh views and nearly 30,000 'likes'. While many praised the siblings, some also pointed out that standing on the roof could be dangerous.

American basketball player Rex Chapman was among those impressed by the footage.

This is fantastic!???????????????????? — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) July 28, 2020

Retired basketball professional Scott Williams and coach Irv Roland were also full of praise.

This family gets buckets! https://t.co/OSXSbObRxu — Scott Williams NBA (@scottwill42) July 28, 2020

In the comments section, Mr Bova revealed that it took him and his siblings just two tries to film the whole thing.

What do you think? Let us know using the comments section.