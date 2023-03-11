Puggy Smalls: A Pet Dog More Famous Than Many Social Media Influencers

Puggy Smalls is an eight-year-old pug dog.

If we get to know about someone who is a social media sensation, having more than 1 million followers all across the different platforms and posing for the likes of Versace and Tommy Hilfiger, then obviously anyone would think that this person must be a famous celebrity or a model. But here we are discussing the professional world of a pet dog who is a superstar of social media.

Yes, Puggy Smalls, an eight-year-old pug dog based in Kent, is one of the UK's most well-known pet influencers.

According to The Metro, Puggy's entry into the world of influence was almost a fluke, as his owners, Nick Ettridge and Charlie Osman, explain. Self-confessed pug obsessive Nick had been desperate for a pet of his own, having even had the Puggy Smalls name picked out four years in advance, so when the little dog 'chose' him at eight weeks old back in 2014, Nick was quick to spam his own social channels with pictures of his new pal.

"I decided to create a Facebook page and Instagram account just for Puggy," Nick explains, cradling his sleepy dog in his arms over a Zoom call.

"I only intended to use it as a photo album to look back at memories of him.I didn't expect anything to come of it."

Following that, he recorded a video of a small pug coming out from underneath the desk.

"How to sneak your dog into work," read the 12-second clip, which Nick uploaded to Facebook before bed and forgot about.

"That's when everything changed. When I woke up, the video had millions of views, and we had tens of thousands of new followers, who had also trickled over to Puggy's Instagram," Nick told Metro News.

