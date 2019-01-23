Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Takes The Political Plunge: How Twitter Reacted

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined active politics today.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, sister of Congress president Rahul Gandhi, finally joined active politics today, just months ahead of the national elections. Long considered to be a trump card for the Congress, her foray into politics left Twitter with little else to talk about. Through the day, the top trending hashtags on the micro-blogging website included #PriyankaGandhi, #PriyankaEntersPolitics, #PriyankaInPolitics and #PriyankaVadra.



"Many congratulations to Shri K C Venugopal, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia on their new appointments," the Congress tweeted this morning, announcing Priyanka Gandhi's appointment as the party's general secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh.

Many congratulations to Shri K C Venugopal, Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Shri @JM_Scindia on their new appointments. We're fired up & ready to go! https://t.co/q7sMB8m6DO — Congress (@INCIndia) January 23, 2019

The tweet elicited a massive reaction, including one from political rival BJP's Uttar Pradesh Twitter handle.

"News: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra named Cong Gen Secy for Uttar Pradesh East, may contest from Rae Bareli

Public reaction: Trying to find Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's credentials," they wrote in their biting tweet.

Public reaction: #PriyankaInPoliticspic.twitter.com/GDcmSPrJ4x — BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) January 23, 2019

Aside from the BJP, other Twitter users too began to join in with some funny tweets.

One used a then-and-now picture to guess how much time it would take for her to become the prime minister.

Pic 1 : Me When #PriyankaEntersPolitics

Pic 2 : Me When #priyankagandhi becomes PM. pic.twitter.com/BeITHiZjYj — Yo Yo Funny Sing (@YoYoFunnySing) January 23, 2019

The same picture, featuring actor Madavan, was also used by a Twitter user wondering when the Congress would field a "non-Gandhi" leader.

People waiting for Congress to have a 'non-gandhi' leader-#PriyankaInPoliticspic.twitter.com/QBOgPz8bAy — Shivanshi Dixit (@ShivanshiDixit) January 23, 2019

The Prime Minister's constituency is Varanasi, considered the heart of eastern Uttar Pradesh, and it is that area where Priyanka Gandhi has been put in-charge.