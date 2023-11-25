''Pick Up Faster Than Sam Altman's Return'': Open AI Drama Gets A Cheeky Spin In Bengaluru

The app's unexpected twist to the tech drama and cheeky humour left Internet users impressed.

In recent times, Bengaluru, the start-up capital of India, has become the subject of several internet memes that highlight things that could happen only in the city. Internet is flooded with incidents of the ''peak Bengaluru'' moment, a term that is associated with the attention-grabbing incidents happening in the IT hub of India. Recently, Namma Yatri, a popular auto-rickshaw app in Bengaluru, gave an epic spin to Sam Altman's dramatic reinstatement as OpenAI's CEO. The app sent out a witty notification that read, "Pickup faster than Sam Altman's return!", showcasing its tech-savviness.

''And this is my peak Bengaluru moment,'' the post was captioned by a user on X.

See the post here:

The app's unexpected twist to the tech drama and cheeky humour left Internet users impressed. Many also shared similar screenshots of the message they received, declaring it a ''Peak Bengaluru'' moment.

On November 22, Sam Altman was back as CEO of OpenAI - five crazy days after the board sacked him because it had "lost confidence" in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm. The company announced that it reached an agreement to bring him back as CEO and appoint new board members after nearly all of its employees threatened to quit over his surprise sacking. Confirming the development, Sam Altman said he was looking forward to returning to OpenAI.

His ouster from OpenAI sent shockwaves across the technology and business industry, with several tech leaders across the world expressing solidarity with him. Mr Altman had shot to fame with the launch of ChatGPT last year, which ignited a race to advance AI research and development, as well as billions being invested in the sector.

