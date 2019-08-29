Passenger Puts Bare Foot Near Baby's Face, Enrages Internet

A picture that shows a passenger putting a bare foot near a baby's face has angered many.

It is a well-known fact that babies are more susceptible to environmental risks than adults. Because their immune systems are not fully developed, they are prone to contracting diseases faster than adults. Perhaps that is why an image on the Internet has so enraged thousands of social media users, for it shows one passenger on a flight putting their bare foot very close to a baby's face.

The post was shared on Wednesday by an Instagram page called 'Passenger Shaming'. It shows a foot poking through the gap between two seats on a plane and resting on the armrest in front, dangerously close to the infant's face.

"Thoughts on a random bare foot peeking through your seat and almost touching your baby's head?" wrote the Instagram page while sharing the pic.

Instagram users were quick to brand the act "disgusting" and "inconsiderate" while suggesting ways of asking the erring passenger to back off.

"Lift up the armrest and put it down again. You can play this game a long time," suggested one person in the comments section. "That's where the dirty diaper 'inadvertently' touches the bare foot," another wrote. "Fair game for poking with needles," a third added.

Just a few weeks ago, a video of a man using his toes to scroll through in-flight entertainment options had similarly annoyed and angered social media users.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.