Over 5 Million 'Likes' For Sweet Throwback Pic Of Barack And Michelle Obama

This throwback pic of the Obamas has won millions of hearts online.

Barack Obama shared a throwback picture of him and his wife Michelle Obama to wish her on her 55th birthday. Shared on social media yesterday, the picture, along with a heartwarming message by Barack Obama, has gone viral with over 4.6 million 'likes' on Instagram alone, and another 1.15 million on Twitter. It has also received thousands of comments.

"I knew it way back then and I'm absolutely convinced of it today - you're one of a kind, Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!" wrote the former POTUS while sharing the picture.

I knew it way back then and I'm absolutely convinced of it today — you're one of a kind, @MichelleObama. Happy Birthday! pic.twitter.com/ejqm0uC9J4 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 17, 2019

Thanking her husband for the post, Michelle Obama responded: "Thank you all so much for the birthday love-I love you all right back!"

Thank you all so much for the birthday love—I love you all right back! Feeling so incredibly thankful for my South Side roots, my soul-affirming partner and daughters, and every unimaginable twist and turn over these 55 years. Can't wait to see what becomes of the next one! https://t.co/XPiPpFY4HT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 17, 2019

Thousands of people commented on the throwback pic to wish Michelle Obama and share other adorable pictures of the couple.

We miss you, please adopt us all — Maggi June (@MaggiJune1) January 17, 2019

Wishing you many many happy returns of the day @MichelleObama happy birthday i pray for her good health and long life... pic.twitter.com/V50G8injNZ — Abhishek Raj (@Abhishek_Offic) January 17, 2019

Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama, my Forever First Lady and current favorite author. https://t.co/d1vuGKDB0F — Dodes (@racheld) January 17, 2019

Jesus H. Christ...how much do we love these two? https://t.co/oGAJjOSEUo — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) January 17, 2019

According to Sky News, the photo appears to have been taken in the Kenyan city of Mombasa in 1991, the same year they got engaged.

Last year too, Barack Obama took to social media to share a picture with Michelle to wish her on her birthday.

In December, Michelle Obama was named America's most admired woman, according to a Gallup poll.