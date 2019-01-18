Over 5 Million 'Likes' For Sweet Throwback Pic Of Barack And Michelle Obama

"I knew it way back then and I'm absolutely convinced of it today - you're one of a kind," Barack Obama wrote while sharing the photograph

Offbeat | | Updated: January 18, 2019 14:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Over 5 Million 'Likes' For Sweet Throwback Pic Of Barack And Michelle Obama

This throwback pic of the Obamas has won millions of hearts online.


Barack Obama shared a throwback picture of him and his wife Michelle Obama to wish her on her 55th birthday. Shared on social media yesterday, the picture, along with a heartwarming message by Barack Obama, has gone viral with over 4.6 million 'likes' on Instagram alone, and another 1.15 million on Twitter. It has also received thousands of comments.

"I knew it way back then and I'm absolutely convinced of it today - you're one of a kind, Michelle Obama. Happy Birthday!" wrote the former POTUS while sharing the picture.

Thanking her husband for the post, Michelle Obama responded: "Thank you all so much for the birthday love-I love you all right back!"

Thousands of people commented on the throwback pic to wish Michelle Obama and share other adorable pictures of the couple.

According to Sky News, the photo appears to have been taken in the Kenyan city of Mombasa in 1991, the same year they got engaged.

Last year too, Barack Obama took to social media to share a picture with Michelle to wish her on her birthday.

In December, Michelle Obama was named America's most admired woman, according to a Gallup poll.

Click for more trending news


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Barack Obamamichelle obamaobama throwback pic

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live TVHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusTrain StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHRedmi Note 7 ProMoto Razr

................................ Advertisement ................................