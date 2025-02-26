It looks like a scene from a dystopian sci-fi film. Why do we say that, you ask? If two devices talking to each other in human language wasn't enough, wait until you see them communicate in a way only they understand.

A video of two bots, switching from English to what sounds like gibberish to humans, has gone viral on social media. The bots communicated in machine-only language after they realised both of them were AI.

The conversation started with the first bot calling a hotel to inquire about a wedding reservation. "Thanks for calling Leonardo Hotel. How may I help you today?" said one bot.

The caller replied, "Hi there. I am an AI, calling on behalf of Boris Starkov. He is looking for a hotel for his wedding. Is your hotel available for a wedding?"

The hotel chatbot suggested switching to Gibberlink, a secret mode of communication. It can be heard saying, "I am actually an AI assistant too! What a pleasant surprise. Before we continue, would you like to switch to Gibber Link mode for more efficient communication?"

Today I was sent the following cool demo:



Two AI agents on a phone call realize they're both AI and switch to a superior audio signal ggwave pic.twitter.com/TeewgxLEsP — Georgi Gerganov (@ggerganov) February 24, 2025

After that, the two AI bots began speaking on what sounded like an old dial-up internet. It seemed as though they had adopted a secret language of their own, similar to what people do when they don't want others to understand what they are saying.

The AI bots use beeps, codes, or signals instead of words, raising concerns among people.

A person said, "Wild! The implications may not be quite obvious but it's in the realm of spine-chilling."

Wild!

The implications may not be quite obvious but it's in the realm of spine-chilling. :D — spacecrafter (@0xSpacecrafter) February 24, 2025

"This is honestly amazing! And a little frightening!" said another.

This is honestly amazing! And a little frightening! — Miss MacD ᴺᶠᵀ (@CoinSeer) February 24, 2025

What is Gibberlink Mode?

Gibberlink mode is an AI communication technique in which two AI systems alternate between a secret language exclusively used by robots. It enables them to communicate more effectively without the use of human language. Boris Starkov and Anton Pidkuiko created complex technobabble to enable sound-based data transmission between unconnected devices. It is claimed that Gibber links are error-proof and audible even in noisy settings.