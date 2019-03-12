On Dandi March Day, Congress Shares Rare Pic Of Handwritten Note By Mahatma Gandhi

A photograph of a note written by Mahatma Gandhi during the Dandi March of 1930.

On March 12, 1930, Mahatma Gandhi embarked on a historic march to the coastal village of Dandi in Gujarat to produce salt from seawater. The Salt March or the Dandi March, which was organised in protest of the steep tax levied by the British on salt, started the Civil Disobedience Movement in India and provided a huge impetus to the country's struggle for freedom. This morning, to mark the 89th anniversary of that significant day, the Congress took to Instagram to share a rare pic of a handwritten note by Mahatma Gandhi, along with two photographs from the 24-day march.

"I want world sympathy in this battle of Right against Might - Dandi, M.K. Gandhi," reads the handwritten note by Mahatma Gandhi. According to the Congress, the note was for journalists who camped at Dandi during the Dandi March.

Along with the note, they also shared two photographs of Mahatma Gandhi from the Dandi March.

"A Satyagrahi, whether free or incarcerated, is ever victorious. He is vanquished only, when he forsakes truth and nonviolence and turns a deaf ear to the inner voice - Mahatma Gandhi," the first image was captioned.

For the second image too, the Congress chose a quote by Mahatma Gandhi. "Nonviolence is a weapon of the strong. ― Mahatma Gandhi," the second pic was captioned.

Since being shared online, their series of three posts, all shared with the hashtag #DandiMarchDay, has collected thousands of 'likes' and appreciative comments.



Mahatma Gandhi started his march from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad with 78 volunteers. They walked over 390 kilometers to reach Dandi. Today, thanks to an initiative by Google and Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Gandhi, people can retrace his steps on the screen.