On Camera, 2 Women Arrive In Sedan, Steal Flowerpots From House

CCTV footage shows two women stealing flowerpots from outside a house in Mohali.

A video of flowerpot theft from outside a house in Punjab has gone viral, but what makes it bizarre is the fact that the theft was carried out by two women who arrived in a sedan.

The women stopped outside a house in sector 78 in Mohali, showed CCTV footage. They stepped out of their sedan and walked towards the house.

The women quickly stole the flowerpots placed on the two sides of the main gate and ran towards their car and sped away.

A similar incident was reported earlier this year in which two people were purportedly seen stealing flowerpots kept in front of the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway, and putting them in an SUV.

A 50-year-old man was arrested from Gurugram in this case.

Several other incidents of flowerpot theft were reported following the G20 summit this year when Delhi roads were decked up with flowerpots and other installations.