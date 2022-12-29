Old Video Showing Diver Jumping From 172 Feet To Create Record, Goes Viral Again

The video is a part of the World Record High Dive Challenge 1983.

A old video of former American high diver Rick Winters jumping from ridiculous heights is again going viral online. The athlete's diving prowess is what makes this video so fascinating to watch.

In the video's opening, Mr. Winters can be seen holding the elevated structure while looking down at the ground. Then, the camera captures an aerial shot that reveals the height of the cliff from which Mr. Winters will jump.

Following that, Mr. Winters dove into the lake from a height of 172 feet, and the spectators in attendance appeared enthralled by the performance and amazed with the audacious attempt that was successfully achieved.

The video is a part of the World Record High Dive Challenge 1983, in which five divers tied the world record for high diving at 172 feet. These five divers were Mike Foley, Rick Charls, Dana Kunze, Bruce Boccia, and Rick Winters.

Watch the video here:

Rick Winters' 172 ft. world record high dive in 1983 pic.twitter.com/AybT7qsNcW — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) December 28, 2022

The popularity of the video is so high that even though it is 30 years old, it has gone viral once again. The video has been viewed over 5 million times, liked by nearly 30,000 people, and received numerous reactions.

However, according to the Guinness World Record, the highest dive from a diving board is 58.8 m (192 ft 10 in) and was achieved by Lazaro "Laso" Schaller (Switzerland/Brazil) in Maggia, Ticino, Switzerland, on August 4, 2015. Lazaro Schaller had to train for months to prepare for this record.

Featured Video Of The Day Exclusive: Ministry Can't Regulate Airline Tariffs, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia