Old Video Shows Boeing 727 Crashing, Splitting Into Two. Here's The Backstory

The plane crash was done intentionally as part of an experiment.

An old video going viral on social media shows a passenger plane crash-landing. The clip further shows the plane breaking into two immediately after touching the ground. The video is scary, and has one again led to discussion online, but there is a story behind it. The now-viral clip has been shared by Tangsu Yegen and viewed more than two lakh times. Nearly 2,000 users have likes the post and over 300 users have re-tweeted it. The video is credited to History vids.

According to the tweet, the footage is from 2012 when scientists in Mexico intentionally crashed a Boeing 727 to test which seats would be safest to sit in if there is an accident.

In 2012, Mexican scientists intentionally crashed a Boeing 727 to test which seats had the best chance of survival…

A little digging proved that the information is right. The articles from that time also described how the scientists carried out the experiment.

According to IFL Science, the experiment was jointly conducted by scientists from the UK, the US and Germany and the results were televised. For the experiment, the plane was filled with scientific measurement equipment, crash test dummies and cameras.

It took off under the control of a pilot, who jumped out of the plane when it was airborne, and was then piloted remotely. The entire experiment went off smoothly and the plane crashed into the ground - a dried-up lake bed in Mexico - at 225 kilometres per hour.

No injuries to humans were reported, but dummies suffered a lot, according to IFL Science.

The test was meant to take plane in the US, but due to lack of permission, the researchers chose the location in Mexico.

The researchers, after analysing the crash data, concluded that nobody in the first class would survive - something that the Twitter users too mentioned in the comments after watching the video.

The safest place inside the plane, according to the researchers, was the in the back where passengers would leave with no or small injuries.