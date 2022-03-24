Viral: Virat Kohli Sings 'Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega' In Throwback Video

A throwback video of Virat Kohli singing has gone viral online.

Virat Kohli is counted among one of the greatest cricketers to ever play for India. With several records in his kitty, his exploits with the bat are hardly surprising anymore. But did you know that the former India captain has a fine voice too? Music label Saregama has shared a throwback video of Kohli singing Jo Wada Kiya Woh Nibhana Padega from the 1963 film Taj Mahal, leading his fans and followers to praise his versatility. Kohli had sung the duet with Bangladeshi singer Fahmida Nabi at an event during India's tour of Bangladesh for the Asia Cup T20 in 2016.

The video showed Kohli at ease while singing, ably supported by the professional singer whenever he appeared unsure of himself.

“This duo's performance on Jo Wada Kiya Wo Nibhana Padega is simply wonderful,” wrote Saregama while sharing the clip on Facebook.

Shared on March 19, the video has gone viral with 3,76,000 views, 23,000 likes, and hundreds of comments.

“Virat is awesome. He can do everything. There is nothing in the world he can't do. Nice singing, (I) really liked it so much,” commented Sahil Pandya.

“Wow, she is the legendary singer Fahmida Nabi of Bangladesh and Virat looks so cute,” added Shamima Yesmin Daisy.

Another Facebook user praised Kohli as a “great player with (a) great heart”. “As good as the person himself, great player with great heart and sportsmanship,” said Asif Kundangar.

One user, Sheikh Minhaj Hossain, wrote that the “clip got viral during the 2016 Asia Cup which was held in Bangladesh”. The user went on to add that apparently around that time Kohli and Anushka Sharma, were going through a rough patch. So, after watching him sing this song, “some mainstream medias wrote that Kohli was actually dedicating this song to Anushka”.

One user also pointed out that the original song was sung by legendary singers Mohammad Rafi and Lata Mangeshkar. “It's the magic of Rafi-Lata which will last forever. Well done, Virat. Well done, duo,” wrote Yogesh Deoghare.

In 2016, Kohli, too, had shared a video on Instagram of himself singing the song at an Indian High Commission function. He had written, “I love this song,” and tagged cricketer Yuvraj Singh, thanking him for the video.

The event was organised in 2016 a day after India had beaten Pakistan in the T20 tournament then.