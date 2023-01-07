Old Video Of Muhammad Ali Dodging 21 Punches In 10 Seconds Goes Viral

Muhammad Ali was nicknamed "The Greatest".

Muhammad Ali, one of the world's greatest sporting figures, was a truly brilliant boxer as well as a significant figure in the world. Beyond sports, race, and nationality, he was also a poet and a civil rights activist. Recently, an old video of the late boxer is making rounds on social media and has stunned his fans and followers. In the viral video, Ali is seen dodging 21 punches in 10 seconds in a boxing ring.

The video was shared by Fascinating on Twitter and has been captioned as, "Muhammad Ali dodges 21 punches in 10 seconds (1977)". The clip is from a 1977 exhibition match between Michael Dokes and Muhammad Ali, where the latter displays his incredible ring prowess.

The boxer is forced into a corner and he starts dodging all of Dokes' punches with amazing speed and dexterity. He avoids 21 punches in the span of 10 seconds before backing out from the corner and dancing around to mock Dokes.

Muhammad Ali dodges 21 punches in 10 seconds (1977)pic.twitter.com/Gg9CYhBgj7 — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) January 6, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed six million views and 47,000 likes.

"The greatest," said a user.

A second person said, "i wonder if the world moved in slow motion in his eyes."

"This is why I like Muhammad Ali! Dude was a damn beast," added another person.

"Woah! "Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" commented another person.

The American boxer defeated Sonny Liston in 1964 to earn his first world title and made boxing history by being the first person to win the heavyweight belt three times. After 61 fights, he eventually retired in 1981 with 56 victories. Ali, who was nicknamed "The Greatest" died at the age of 74 in the USA in 2016. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, which had been heightened by Parkinson's disease.

