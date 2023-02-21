Old Video Of 'Deep Blue', The Biggest Ever Great White Shark, Leaves Internet Stunned

The diver can be seen touching the shark's front fin before it swims away

An old video of a massive great white shark circling shark expert and marine biologist Mauricio Hoyos Padilla's cage has gone viral on the internet again. The great white shark, named, Deep Blue can be seen poking the cage with its nose and lingering around.

The video was shared in 2015 by Mauricio Hoyos Padilla. Mr Padilla was the first person to meet Deep Blue. Great white sharks are apex predators of the oceans and they are known for their strength and speed. On average, the great white shark reaches a length of 15 feet but in some cases, they are much bigger.

According to a report by Newsweek, the Deep Blue is one such shark, it is 20 feet long and weighs over 5,500 pounds. It is thought that Deep Blue is over 50 years old.

Watch the video here:

Mr Padilla was face-to-face with Deep Blue in 2015 while filming for Discovery Channel's Shark Week.

In the video, the diver can be seen touching the shark's front fin before it swims away.

Great White Sharks can live to around 70 years old in the wild.

The social media users were stunned after watching the video. A user commented, "Wow. I am terrified of sharks but what an amazing video!"

Another user wrote, "Incredibly beautiful! My Dad, Richard Theiss, would have loved to dive with her!"

The third user wrote, "Beautiful. Just awesome."

