NSE Halts Trading, But There's No Stopping The Memes On Twitter

Trading on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was halted on Wednesday morning due to a technical glitch. "NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy. We have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system," NSE said on Twitter. "We are working on restoring the systems as soon as possible. In view of the above, all the segments have been closed at 11:40 and will be restored as soon as issue is resolved," NSE added.

Immediately after the news broke, meme-makers took to social media in huge numbers with hilarious posts. Hashtags like #NSEIndia, #StockMarket and #Nifty are trending high on Twitter, which has been flooded with jokes and memes. Take a look at some of the NSE memes that are doing the rounds of social media:

Among those who tweeted about the glitch was former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who often shares funny posts with his millions of followers.

A number of other memes speculating about the reactions of investors flooded the microblogging platform

A look from all traders to #nseindia

Due to technical glitch,NSE has halted trading in Cash and F&O.

Traders who want to buy BSE stock because BSE is functioning only to realize that its listed on NSE

It was a long wait for many...

The National Stock Exchange has cancelled all open orders of equity, equity futures and option and currency futures after the trading was halted. Because of the technical glitch, live price quotes of Nifty and Bank Nifty indexes stopped updating around 10:00 AM.