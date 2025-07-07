Nothing OS 4.0 Release Date, Open Beta, Android 16 Updates For Nothing Phone 3 And More

Nothing OS 4.0 Release: Nothing unveiled its flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone 3, earlier this month, alongside the company's first headphones, the Nothing Headphones 1. The Phone 3 is currently shipping with Nothing OS 3.5 (based on last year's Android 15), but Nothing CEO Carl Pei confirmed that OS 4.0, based on Android 16, will be released this autumn, between September and November 2025.

The Nothing Phone 3 will be the first device to receive the update. After Phone 3's update, older models like the Phone 2a and Phone 2 are expected to receive the update. An open beta is predicted to be released ahead of the stable release, keeping up with the trend set during the Nothing OS 3 launch last year.

Nothing OS 4.0: What to expect?

Nothing OS 4.0 may feature smarter UI suggestions, faster system performance and new artificial intelligence (AI) integration.

Developers will have access to upgraded Glyph Matrix API, enabling interactive widgets, mini-games and glanceable notifications directly from the Phone 3's rear LEDs.

"Android 16 live alerts open up a lot of possibilities for glyph matrix and glyph interface," said Mr Pei in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Nothing Phone 3: Specs and features

Launched on July 1, the Nothing 3 smartphone features a 6.67-inch display, a triple 50 MP rear camera setup and a 50 MP front camera for stunning photos. Powered by the latest 8s Gen 4 processor, the phone features a 5,500 mAh battery for long-lasting performance. It comes in two RAM variants: 12 GB and 16 GB.

RAM: 12 GB, 16 GB

ROM: 512 GB

Display: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch)

Rear Cameras: 50MP + 50MP + 50MP

Front Camera: 50MP

Battery: 5500 mAh

Processor: 8s Gen 4 mobile platform

Nothing Phone 3 Price

On Flipkart, the base variant of the model is available for pre-orders at Rs 79,999 after a special discount of Rs 5,000. Moreover, deals on various credit cards, exchange offers and other discounts can bring the phone's price to under Rs 50,000. Meanwhile, the 16 GB variant can be pre-ordered for Rs 89,999 before the discount.