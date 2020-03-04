New York Homes Found Covered In Ice, Trapping Residents Inside. See Pics

Lakefront houses in Hamburg were transformed into ice castles this weekend.

The houses on the waterfront by Hoover Beach in New York have been transformed into a row of surreal ice palaces after two days of gale-force winds. According to CNN, residents living along the shore of Lake Erie in Hamburg woke up this weekend to find their homes covered in a thick casing of ice. In some cases, the ice had even covered windows and doors, trapping residents and leaving the houses dark inside.

Gale-force winds, coupled with 18-foot waves from Lake Erie, created the icy spectacle.

Ed Mis, resident and homeowner in Hoover Beach, said that the neighbourhood had seen ice coatings before, but this year was by far the worst.

"I actually had to go out a secondary door and then chisel my way back into the house by breaking the ice," he said to WGRZ.

Photos going viral on social media show the stunning spectacle. The pics have prompted comparisons of the scene with something out of Narnia or the movie Frozen.

ICE HOUSE on the shores of Hoover Beach in Hamburg NY on Lake Erie during this intense winter storm we are having right now here in Western NY. Huge almost two story waves are crashing ashore & freezing. INSANE!

PART 2#Buffalo#BuffaloNY#WNY#LakeErie#Buffalove#Winterpic.twitter.com/sYxG2tUKja — ☮︎☥☪︎✡︎✟☯︎ (@OMNIPRIESTESS) February 28, 2020

Hamburg, NY, just south of Buffalo. Gale force winds turned these houses into glazed donuts.



Photo credit: John Kucko Digital pic.twitter.com/ederhL6jad — Randolph Duke 🇺🇸 (@RandolphDuke7) February 29, 2020

WOW.... Extraordinary images this morning 29th February of the ice covered houses in #Hamburg, New York, on the shores of Lake #Erie! This was caused by waves hitting property in cold conditions! Images by 📸Ed Mis via https://t.co/WtmWn2zrdz#severeweather#extremeweatherpic.twitter.com/Nua39rfu3U — WEATHER/ METEO WORLD (@StormchaserUKEU) February 29, 2020

The surreal scene has even turned the area into a tourist attraction of sorts. With people visiting the lake town to see the ice-covered houses first-hand, Hamburg Police was forced to share a warning on social media, asking the public to homeowners' privacy.

"Not only is the ice extremely unsafe and unstable, the majority is in areas which are private property," the Town of Hamburg Police said in a Facebook post. "We are asking the public to please stay off the ice and refrain from entering privately owned yards or blocking driveways."

This is not the first time New York lakefront homes have been transformed into ice palaces. In 2017, residents near Lake Ontario also found their houses encased in ice.