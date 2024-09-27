National And International Events In October 2024: Full List Of Important Days

October 2024 is packed with notable national and global events.

October 2024 is a month of significant national and global events that celebrate varied cultures, historical milestones, and raise global awareness. This month is marked by a number of notable days and festivals, each of which highlights a different aspect of history, society, or international collaboration.

From national holidays to worldwide observances, October 2024 has a diverse range of events that are both culturally and internationally significant. Knowing these days is useful for both general knowledge and preparation for competitive tests.

This month's celebrations range from commemorating historic achievements to raising awareness about global challenges. October's schedule is filled with events that echo around the world, bringing nations and communities together to celebrate and reflect on important topics.

Here's a detailed list of important days and events in October 2024:

October 1

International Day of Older Persons

International Coffee Day

World Vegetarian Day

October 2

Gandhi Jayanti

International Day of Nonviolence

October 3

German Unity Day

October 4

World Animal Welfare Day

October 5

World Teachers' Day

October 6

German-American Day

October 8

Indian Air Force Day

October 9

World Postal Day

October 10

World Mental Health Day

October 11

International Day of the Girl Child

October 12

Dussehra

October 13

International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction

October 14

World Standards Day

October 15

Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day

Global Handwashing Day

World White Cane Day

World Students' Day

October 16

World Food Day

World Spine Day

Boss Day

World Anaesthesia Day

October 17

International Day for the Eradication of Poverty

October 20

World Statistics Day

October 23

Mole Day

October 24

United Nations Day

World Development Information Day

October 29

Dhanteras

October 30

World Thrift Day

October 31

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)

Halloween Day