National And International Events In October 2024: Full List Of Important Days

October 2024 is a month of significant national and global events that celebrate varied cultures, historical milestones, and raise global awareness. This month is marked by a number of notable days and festivals, each of which highlights a different aspect of history, society, or international collaboration.
From national holidays to worldwide observances, October 2024 has a diverse range of events that are both culturally and internationally significant. Knowing these days is useful for both general knowledge and preparation for competitive tests.
This month's celebrations range from commemorating historic achievements to raising awareness about global challenges. October's schedule is filled with events that echo around the world, bringing nations and communities together to celebrate and reflect on important topics.
Here's a detailed list of important days and events in October 2024:
October 1
International Day of Older Persons
International Coffee Day
World Vegetarian Day
October 2
Gandhi Jayanti
International Day of Nonviolence
October 3
German Unity Day
October 4
World Animal Welfare Day
October 5
World Teachers' Day
October 6
German-American Day
October 8
Indian Air Force Day
October 9
World Postal Day
October 10
World Mental Health Day
October 11
International Day of the Girl Child
October 12
Dussehra
October 13
International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction
October 14
World Standards Day
October 15
Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day
Global Handwashing Day
World White Cane Day
World Students' Day
October 16
World Food Day
World Spine Day
Boss Day
World Anaesthesia Day
October 17
International Day for the Eradication of Poverty
October 20
World Statistics Day
October 23
Mole Day
October 24
United Nations Day
World Development Information Day
October 29
Dhanteras
October 30
World Thrift Day
October 31
Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day)
Halloween Day
