National And International Events In December 2024: Complete List Of Important Days

December, the final month of the year, is a time of celebration, reflection, and preparation. As the Gregorian and Julian calendars conclude with this 31-day period, it marks a significant cultural and historical moment. This month is filled with festivities, holidays, and commemorations, making it a time for cultural observance and historical reflection.
For students and exam aspirants, December holds particular importance. A strong understanding of key historical and current events, particularly those that occurred in December, is often tested in exams. This makes it a crucial time for focused study and preparation. Whether it's the significance of Christmas, Hanukkah, New Year's Eve, or the historical events associated with this month, a comprehensive understanding of December's importance can be beneficial for academic and general knowledge purposes.
List of Important Days And Events In December 2024:
- December 1- World AIDS Day
- December 2: National Pollution Control Day, International Day for the Abolition of Slavery, World Computer Literacy Day
- December 3: World Day of the Handicapped
- December 4: Indian Navy Day
- December 5: International Volunteer Day, World Soil Day
- December 6: National Microwave Oven Day
- December 7: Armed Forces Flag Day, International Civil Aviation Day
- December 8: Bodhi Day
- December 9: International Anti-Corruption Day
- December 10: Human Rights Day
- December 11: International Mountain Day, UNICEF Day
- December 13: National Horse Day
- December 14: National Energy Conservation Day
- December 16: Vijay Diwas
- December 18: Minorities Rights Day in India, International Migrants Day, Goa's Liberation Day
- December 20: International Human Solidarity Day
- December 21: World Saree Day, Blue Christmas, Winter Solstice
- December 22: National Mathematics Day
- December 23: Kisan Diwas
- December 24: National Consumer Rights Day
- December 25: Christmas, Good Governance Day (India)
- December 26: Veer Bal Diwas, Boxing Day
- December 31: New Year's Eve
