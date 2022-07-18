'Naked Crepe' For Dosa: US Restaurant's South Indian Menu Is A Shocker

Plain Dosa has been named "Naked Crepe" and Masala Dosa is called "Smashed Potato Crepe."

“What's in a name?” Shakespeare famously wrote. Quite a lot, if the buzz on Twitter is anything to go by. The micro-blogging site is swarming with opinions and messages after the menu of a US-based Indian restaurant, Indian Crepe Co, was shared online.

As per screenshots shared by a user, the eatery serves south Indian delicacies such as Idli and Dosa but just not under those names. Instead, everyone's favourite Sambar Idli has been rechristened “Dunked Rice Cake Delight.” That's not all. Sambar Vada, another classic breakfast dish from south India, has also been named by the restaurant as “Dunked Doughnut Delight.”

However, the names assigned to the humble Dosa dishes grabbed the most eyeballs, with the plain Dosa named “Naked Crepe” and Masala Dosa named, “Smashed Potato Crepe.”

Choosing brevity, the user shared the screengrab of the menu with just, “Omfg,” in the caption.

As innovative as the names may be, Twitter was not impressed.

A user added to the mix by dropping pages from another restaurant's menu, which features dishes such as Mr Spicy Crepe and Baby Cocktail Pancake, which are Dosa and Uttapam dishes, respectively.

Responding to the tweet, another said, “I am in pain.”

“This is illegal,” declared a few on the social media platform.

A comment said, “I know that most non-desi people wouldn't know what a Dosa was but if I can google what is an arancini then so can they.”

ik that most non-desi people wouldn't know what a dosa was but if i can google what is a arancini then so can they https://t.co/YaclI5dpZm — godspell beef load (@discodeewanthey) July 18, 2022

genuinely crying after seeing this. https://t.co/QymRpmpfrI — k ⚡ (@kschameleon) July 18, 2022

Tell us what you think of these quirky names for the classic dishes.