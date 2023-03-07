Mumbai Floods Twitter With Memes After Unseasonal Thunderstorm Before Holi

Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rain today as parts of the city witnessed light showers and storms months before the arrival of the monsoon. The unexpected rain has caused many to flock to Twitter and share hilarious memes and posts highlighting the abrupt change in weather.
Here are some memes that Mumbaikars have shared that will make your day.
“People of Mumbai watching it rain in the city in June, August, November and now March!”
People of Mumbai watching it rain in city in June, August, November and now March! #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/aDZ4gFVKYR— Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 6, 2023
Another person suggested that rain has become quite unpredictable in Mumbai.
#MumbaiRains— Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) March 7, 2023
*Mumbaikars after waking up on any random day* pic.twitter.com/ipIWOcDURj
“Mumbai rains in the month of March and it's not drizzling but feels like a proper monsoon with constant lightning as if nature is providing water for Holi,” a user wrote.
#MumbaiRains in the month of March and it's not drizzling but feels like a proper monsoon with constant lightning ⚡ as if nature is providing water for #Holipic.twitter.com/7BfpJusHVB— CS Jigar Shah (@FCSJigarShah) March 7, 2023
Some posted videos showing that it had rained late at night on March 6.
#MumbaiRains raining heavily pic.twitter.com/ROuu16hIZi— Shaibaz Khan ????️ (@bhaymira) March 6, 2023
This person chose to a clip from Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' to show how people rushed to take shelter amid a sandstorm in Mumbai.
Mumbai Right Now. #mumbairains— Sahil Wadekar (@SahilWadekar327) March 6, 2023
#sandstormpic.twitter.com/QzgHpWnSFm
The rain in Mumbai was accompanied by thunderstorms.
Thunderstorm and lightning right now in Mumbai— A R (@a_g_r_2019) March 6, 2023
.#Mumbai#MumbaiRains#thunder#DustStorm#Sandstorm#Lightning#Thunderpic.twitter.com/Mqup60kyqW
Some also managed to capture the lightning. “Woke up to this!” a person wrote.
Woke up to this! #MumbaiRains#Thunderpic.twitter.com/AF6ZADOMxh— Yash Patkar (@YashPatkar8) March 7, 2023
For many, the timing of the showers was perfect as the weather took a turn just a day before Holi.
It's raining and thundering in Mumbai— MemeOverlord (@MemeOverlord_kk) March 7, 2023
Artificial rain dance n dj be like...#Holi#MumbaiWeather#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/efebn5IMuV
This user echoed the sentiment of many Mumbaikars. “It's just started raining outside my home. I think this Holi we will get live rain dance,” the comment read.
It's Just Started Raining Outside My Home .. I Think This Holi We Will Get Live Rain Dance ????❤️#MumbaiRains#MumbaiWeather#होलिका_दहनpic.twitter.com/S19dTZw4HR— Deepak Jain ???????? (@Dipsdj007) March 6, 2023
While the cool weather brought joy to people in Mumbai, those in other cities didn't seem too happy.
#MumbaiRains is trending since yesterday— DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) March 7, 2023
Meanwhile me in Kolkata ???? pic.twitter.com/tSGRKidBcE
This meme perfectly sums up the current Mumbai weather.
#MumbaiRains coming in the middle of March— Nehal Ahmad (@nehalahd) March 6, 2023
Summer: #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/lOZgSQznTb
One user joked, “Mumbai people not affected by water thrown on them because it's already raining on Holi."
#MumbaiRains— Arvind (@airwind_ac) March 6, 2023
Mumbai people not affected by water thrown on them because it's already raining on Holi pic.twitter.com/RcudmeLOJu
#MumbaiRains— Dhaval Punatar ???????? (@i_am_Dp7) March 5, 2023
Mumbaikars to Rain God pic.twitter.com/HIZ3aT2CTf
A person offered a suggestion for playing Holi this year - “No need to play with water play with ice in March”.
No need to play with water play with ice in March #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/gzFiS02wAA— Keyur Mistry (@nopeMBA) March 7, 2023
Mumbai witnessed the downpour after recording its hottest day of this year. The maximum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 6 was 39.3 degree Celsius.Click for more trending news