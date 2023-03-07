Mumbai Floods Twitter With Memes After Unseasonal Thunderstorm Before Holi

Here are some memes that Mumbaikars have shared that will make your day.

Mumbaikars woke up to unseasonal rain today as parts of the city witnessed light showers and storms months before the arrival of the monsoon. The unexpected rain has caused many to flock to Twitter and share hilarious memes and posts highlighting the abrupt change in weather.

Here are some memes that Mumbaikars have shared that will make your day.

“People of Mumbai watching it rain in the city in June, August, November and now March!”

People of Mumbai watching it rain in city in June, August, November and now March! #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/aDZ4gFVKYR — Vishal Verma (@VishalVerma_9) March 6, 2023

Another person suggested that rain has become quite unpredictable in Mumbai.

#MumbaiRains



*Mumbaikars after waking up on any random day* pic.twitter.com/ipIWOcDURj — Himanshu Sharda (@shardaasm) March 7, 2023

“Mumbai rains in the month of March and it's not drizzling but feels like a proper monsoon with constant lightning as if nature is providing water for Holi,” a user wrote.

#MumbaiRains in the month of March and it's not drizzling but feels like a proper monsoon with constant lightning ⚡ as if nature is providing water for #Holipic.twitter.com/7BfpJusHVB — CS Jigar Shah  (@FCSJigarShah) March 7, 2023

Some posted videos showing that it had rained late at night on March 6.

This person chose to a clip from Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol' to show how people rushed to take shelter amid a sandstorm in Mumbai.

The rain in Mumbai was accompanied by thunderstorms.

Some also managed to capture the lightning. “Woke up to this!” a person wrote.

For many, the timing of the showers was perfect as the weather took a turn just a day before Holi.

This user echoed the sentiment of many Mumbaikars. “It's just started raining outside my home. I think this Holi we will get live rain dance,” the comment read.

It's Just Started Raining Outside My Home .. I Think This Holi We Will Get Live Rain Dance ????❤️#MumbaiRains#MumbaiWeather#होलिका_दहनpic.twitter.com/S19dTZw4HR — Deepak Jain ???????? (@Dipsdj007) March 6, 2023

While the cool weather brought joy to people in Mumbai, those in other cities didn't seem too happy.

#MumbaiRains is trending since yesterday

Meanwhile me in Kolkata ???? pic.twitter.com/tSGRKidBcE — DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) March 7, 2023

This meme perfectly sums up the current Mumbai weather.

One user joked, “Mumbai people not affected by water thrown on them because it's already raining on Holi."

#MumbaiRains

Mumbai people not affected by water thrown on them because it's already raining on Holi pic.twitter.com/RcudmeLOJu — Arvind (@airwind_ac) March 6, 2023

A person offered a suggestion for playing Holi this year - “No need to play with water play with ice in March”.

No need to play with water play with ice in March #MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/gzFiS02wAA — Keyur Mistry (@nopeMBA) March 7, 2023

Mumbai witnessed the downpour after recording its hottest day of this year. The maximum temperature recorded by the Santacruz observatory of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on March 6 was 39.3 degree Celsius.

Featured Video Of The Day Can Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal's "Justice" League Bring Opposition Together?