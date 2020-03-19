MP Nusrat Jahan Takes Safe Hands Challenge, Gets Trolled For Wasting Water

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan took WHO's Safe Hands Challenge last night.

Actor-politician Nusrat Jahan took the World Health Organisation or WHO's 'Safe Hands Challenge', an initiative launched by it as part of efforts to raise awareness on tackling the coronavirus pandemic. Ms Jahan, a Trinamool Congress MP, shared a short clip on Instagram last night which shows her washing her hands - a preventive measure recommended by WHO and doctors across the world to stop the spread of coronavirus. While some thanked her for spreading awareness, the parliamentarian also faced criticism for keeping the water on while washing her hands.

Washing hands "is the most important thing that we all have to do" at regular intervals to fight coronavirus," Nusrat Jahan, 30, says in the video.

"Let us all take precautionary measures and wash our hands every hour to prevent COVID-19. Remember to not waste water," she wrote while sharing the video. The tap is running while she washes her hands in the video.

Ms Jahan's Instagram post has received over 1.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments since being shared online. In the comments section, many trolled the Trinamool Congress leader for wasting water during the challenge.

"Please close the tap... you are wasting water unnecessarily," wrote one person in the comments section.

"You should have closed the tap while you were rubbing your hands with soap. This will save water," said another.

"Good message but could have delivered it without wasting water," a third remarked.

Some also criticised Ms Jahan for not following WHO guidelines about using a towel to turn off the faucet. "The way you are closing the tap with your sanitized hands is wrong," an Instagram user pointed out, while another added: "Do not close the tap with hand. Use wrist, that's the proper guideline."