Mother's Day 2021: Wishes, Greetings, Messages, Images, Facebook Status To Wish Your Mom

Mother's Day: Wishes and greetings to share with your mom.

Mother's Day, as the name suggests, is a holiday to honour mothers. The date on which Mother's Day is celebrated varies across the world. In some countries, Mother's Day is celebrated alongside Women's Day on March 8. In others, like India, Mother's Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, Mother's Day is being celebrated on May 9, and it is the perfect opportunity to tell your mom how much she means to you.

For most of us, there is nobody else as important as our mothers. Mother's Day is therefore the perfect opportunity to express how much you love and respect your mother. There are many ways to make this Sunday the best one that your mom has seen in a while. You could treat her to her favourite meal, offer to take over her chores so she can relax, gift her something special or simply spend time with her - there is no right or wrong way to celebrate Mother's Day!

Here are some Mother's Day wishes, greetings, messages, images and couplets that you can share with your mother on Mother's Day:

I hope I can hug you soon. For now, this card will have to do. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day to the woman who made me who I am today. I owe everything to you!

Dear mom, words can't express how much you mean to me, but I will still try. Thank you for being a guide, an inspiration, a shoulder to lean on and the rock of our family. Happy Mother's Day!

Happy Mother's Day! May this year be full of good luck and great things for you, mom. We love you!

Wishing you a Mother's Day that's filled with all your favourite things. You deserve endless pampering.

Until we can meet again, mum, here is a virtual Mother's Day hug and a lot of love.

Thank you for putting up with my childhood antics and teenage angst. It couldn't have been easy but you did it all with a smile. Love you, mom!

Happy Mother's Day to the best mother in the world!

