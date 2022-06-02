Most Slam Dunks In 30 Seconds: Guinea Pig Makes World Record

Speaking to Guinness, Mller says that Molly has a huge passion for sport and other activity.

A guinea pig has created a world record, as confirmed by Guinness World Records, by achieving the most basketball slam dunks in 30 seconds by a guinea pig. The animal is called Molly, and lives in Dombóvár, Hungary, with her owner Emma Müller.

Speaking to Guinness, Müller says that Molly has a huge passion for sport and other activity. “Molly absolutely loves to play basketball” she said.

A video has been posted on Instagram showing Molly's feat. The set-up included a set of little 4.4 cm diameter plastic spheres, indicators of distance and a tiny basket for Molly to perform her tricks. In it you can see Molly picking up a miniature sized ball and carrying it to the hoop. Once she places the ball through the hoop, her owner picks it up and puts it back at the start. You can hear Emma Müller saying “Molly go back”, as the guinea pig walks her way back to grab the ball once again. She does this 4 times in 30 seconds to achieve the record.

According to Guinness, Ms Müller said that 4 wasn't even Molly's best result to date, with her claiming that she could go up to eight slam dunks in just thirty seconds.

Guinness wrote on its website, “Seeing this domestic cavy running around and interacting with her mum will surely bring a smile to your face, but it's also a reminder that these animals are active and full of energy, and are not meant to live in a cage.”

Molly has been officially inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records now and has joined many of her animal brethren that routinely populate the organisations world records.