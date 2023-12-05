Meet 11-Year-Old 'Billionaire's Daughter' Flaunting $124,000 Watch And $31,000 Handbag

11-year-old Moo Abraham has amassed a lot of followers on social media.

An 11-year-old girl has sparked a debate on social media after her videos showing off her luxury possessions went viral. Moo Abraham, who is nicknamed "billionaire's daughter" on TikTok, flaunts watches worth $100,000 and $40,000 handbags, according to Global News. The outlet said that she is the daughter of Emily and Adam Abraham, who founded a second-hand luxury goods store called 'Love Luxury' that resells handbags, watches and jewellery. Instead of playing with toys like other 11-year-olds, Moo appears in videos wearing designer gear like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Gucci, and Hermes.

The hashtag #billionairesdaughter has amassed more than 200 million views on TikTok.

In one of the videos, the pre-teen girl claimed the Patek Philippe Nautilus 5711 on her wrist costs 100,000 pounds (about $170,000 Canadian dollars), more than double the average Canadian's yearly income, the outlet further said.

Business Insider said that some of the luxury items flaunted by the girl are actually pieces of shop stock and not her own possessions. Still, Moo attract millions of eyeballs whenever she posts such clips.

"So hard to watch when so many people are struggling to even keep warm," Global News quoted one user as saying. "Obscene," said another.

Some users wished her parents would adopt them.

"Why not, if you can afford it," commented one of the users.

Moo's mother Emily Abraham spoke to Business Insider and said she has helped their company build a large following on social media.

"She's always wanted to be in front of the camera. She was always doing dance routines or gymnastics routines or singing and tying a blanket around her neck and running up to the windows, singing the 'Frozen' song. So she's always been very flamboyant and had a lot of confidence," Ms Abraham said.

The idea of featuring Moo in videos was floated by a company employee with the title 'Asking a millionaire how much their outfit is worth', but her husband replaced the word millionaire with billionaire, the woman added.

However, it isn't clear what the Abraham' net worth is.