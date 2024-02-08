'Mere Pas Time Nahi Hai': Woman Shares Swiggy Agent Refused To Deliver Order, Company Responds

After Neha's post went viral, the company immediately issued a refund.

A woman took to X, formerly Twitter to share her ordeal after she placed an order on Swiggy for her children. The user Neha S said that the delivery agent assigned by the food delivery aggregator Swiggy refused to show up. The woman shared that her children had to eventually settle for Maggi noodles.

"I have ordered something from Swiggy. I have not received the order. Your delivery boy refused to deliver the order and said 'mere pas time nahi hai jo karna hai kar lo nahi le kar aunga order'. Where to go now?" Neha S (@Neha_ns9999) wrote on X. The woman ordered a vada pav and a roll.

See the post here:

Dear @Swiggy@SwiggyCares

I have ordered something from swiggy.

I have not received the order.

Your delivery boy denied to deliver the order and saying 'mere pas time nahi hai jo karna hai kar lo nahi le kar aunga order'

Where to go now? pic.twitter.com/tkNK3KkXNJ — Neha S 🚩 (@Neha_ns9999) February 5, 2024

After Neha's post went viral, the company immediately issued a refund.

Responding to the viral tweet, Swiggy clarified that the matter was resolved over a call. The company wrote, "@Neha_ns9999 Hope the team could sort this out over call. We're right here should you need us for anything :)"

Reacting to the post, a section of the netizens pointed out that the delivery agent shared the name with India cricket captain Rohit Sharma and the others said that the user bought vada pav for Rs 100 which is easily available on the street for Rs 15.

"Buying Vada Pav at 100 bucks is a crime and sin and you paying for it," wrote an X user.

Another user wrote, "On a lighter note Rohit Sharma has already delivered a win for India today (February 5)."

"This kind of thing is common in Swiggy and had been happening fort years, delivery guys marking the order delivered/cancelled and then running off with the food, while swiggy tells you that you cancelled the order and makes you pay for it," the third user wrote.