Melania Trump's Christmas Decorations Are Too Spooky For Twitter - Again

Melania Trump shared a video which shows how the White House will look this Christmas

Offbeat | | Updated: November 27, 2018 09:54 IST
Melania Trump's Christmas decorations last year and this year have Twitter spooked.


They can't seem to get it right. Last year, pictures of the White House decked for Christmas, with decorations selected by US First Lady Melania Trump, went viral for looking too spooky. This year, they have Twitter seeing red - literally. Melania Trump took to Twitter on Monday to share a video which shows how the White House will look this holiday season. However, the red Christmas trees chosen for the "American Treasures" themed Christmas left a lot of Twitter users shuddering.

Watch the video below:

In a statement, the White House explained the red motif: "The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It is a symbol of valor and bravery."

To many, however, the red trees looked to sinister to be very Christmassy.

They also reminded netizens of The Shining

And the Handmaid's Tale...

The Be Best ornament used in the Christmas decorations also elicited a few comments. Be Best is a public awareness campaign promoted by Melania Trump, focusing on well-being for youth, and advocating against cyberbullying and drug use

Last year too, Melania Trump's Christmas decor invited ridicule on social media. Pics of icy Christmas trees lining an eerily-lit passageway had gone viral on social media and inspired a ton of memes and jokes.

 

