Melania Trump's Christmas Decorations Are Too Spooky For Twitter - Again

Melania Trump's Christmas decorations last year and this year have Twitter spooked.

They can't seem to get it right. Last year, pictures of the White House decked for Christmas, with decorations selected by US First Lady Melania Trump, went viral for looking too spooky. This year, they have Twitter seeing red - literally. Melania Trump took to Twitter on Monday to share a video which shows how the White House will look this holiday season. However, the red Christmas trees chosen for the "American Treasures" themed Christmas left a lot of Twitter users shuddering.

Watch the video below:

The People's House @WhiteHouse is ready to celebrate Christmas and the holiday season! pic.twitter.com/oejKW3mC15 - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

In a statement, the White House explained the red motif: "The choice of red is an extension of the pales, or stripes found in the presidential seal designed by our Founding Fathers. It is a symbol of valor and bravery."

The @WhiteHouse is sparkling for the Christmas season! pic.twitter.com/ncNhlkZAWl - Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 26, 2018

To many, however, the red trees looked to sinister to be very Christmassy.

I've figured it out. This whole first lady stint is an elaborate audition for a "White House Christmas Horror" movie series that Melania wants to star in after she's no longer Mrs. Trump. pic.twitter.com/J7Pobe6MZd - Erika is cautiously optimistic (@Scimommy) November 26, 2018

I give Melania credit: No other First Lady ever made the White House Christmas look so much like the Circles of Hell. pic.twitter.com/VHfbmgUr6d - Abaddon (@BacchusFan) November 26, 2018

They also reminded netizens of The Shining

So Melania decorated the White House for Christmas - with blood red trees right out of The Shining: Holiday Version. #ThisIsRealpic.twitter.com/DNAuTZxTFM - Stephen A. Rhodes (@StephenARhodes) November 26, 2018

And the Handmaid's Tale...

Here Melania- someone fixed the red trees for you! pic.twitter.com/bToSYTL4V6 - Tiny Dancer (@ReelDancing) November 26, 2018

The Be Best ornament used in the Christmas decorations also elicited a few comments. Be Best is a public awareness campaign promoted by Melania Trump, focusing on well-being for youth, and advocating against cyberbullying and drug use

Two things I have never seen before at the White House (or anywhere else for that matter): Red Christmas trees and "Be Best" ornaments. https://t.co/PaUta9BVEj - Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) November 26, 2018

It's Christmas time @WhiteHouse! Note the on point "Be Best" pencil wreath and ornaments. (pun intended) pic.twitter.com/mCkWk2xbhu - Barbara Sprunt (@barbarasprunt) November 26, 2018

Last year too, Melania Trump's Christmas decor invited ridicule on social media. Pics of icy Christmas trees lining an eerily-lit passageway had gone viral on social media and inspired a ton of memes and jokes.