'Meet Rajkumari Budhwaar': Netflix India Releases Painting Of Indian Wednesday Addams

Have you ever wondered how Wednesday Addams, the famous daughter of the dark and spooky Addams family, would look like if she was Indian? Well, Netflix India has an answer for that. Collaborating with artist Arjun Kutty, Netflix has released a painting of Wednesday Addams in all her Indian glory.

In the sketch, Wednesday Addams can be seen dressed in a black lehenga and black blouse. That's not all, the artist also added a black bindi on the forehead and a red rose n the hair. Well, the Indianised version of Wednesday is bang on.

Posted 2 hours ago, the caption of the post reads, "Meet Rajkumari Budhwaar This #Wednesday art-work by @kuttyypie has made our entire day."

Check out the post here:

The post has amassed over 2 lakh likes and triggered hilarious reactions on Instagram. A user commented, "she is giving dark indumati (from chotabheem) vibes."

Another user wrote, "wednesdaybai kathiawadi."

The third user wrote, "Budhweshwari Kumari."

Jenna Ortega played the role of Wednesday Addams in the popular Netflix series. The series is based on Charles Addams' iconic 'Addams Family'. The show follows the teenager as she is enrolled at a new academy after she was expelled from high school. Jenna's character is famous for her cold and emotionless personality, which makes her stand out against her other peers.

