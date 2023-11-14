Meet Mahatma Gandhi, The Football Player Making Waves In Brazil

His full name is Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires.

In a nation where football is revered, witnessing a young Brazilian engaging in the sport might not raise eyebrows. However, when the player happens to bear the name of Mahatma Gandhi, it certainly becomes noteworthy news for people in India. Trindade, a Brazilian football club, has a midfielder named Mahatma Gandhi, whose full name is Mahatma Gandhi Heberpio Mattos Pires.

He is 31 years old and started playing professional football in 2011 for Atletico Clube Goianiense.

Interestingly, Brazilian football clubs have had many other players with interesting names. One of the players was named John Lennon Silva Santos, after the renowned Beatles singer John Lennon. Additionally, there is a player named Pikachu on one of the other Brazilian teams. Ben-Hur Moreira Peres, Marlon Brando, and Mosquito are some of the interesting names of players in the Brazilian football arena, according to The Telegraph.

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi is known as Mahatma Gandhi in India and is one of the most influential and inspiring personalities in the world.

Mahatma Gandhi is widely revered as the "Father of the Nation" in India for his pivotal role in leading the country's independence movement from British colonial rule. His unwavering commitment to non-violent resistance, known as Satyagraha, and his unwavering dedication to truth and justice inspired millions of Indians and continue to shape India's national identity today.

According to the All India Football Federation, during his stay in South Africa from 1893 to 1915, Mahatma Gandhi played a pivotal role in establishing three teams for the Passive Resisters Football Club. Founded by Gandhi, these football clubs were situated in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and Durban. Additionally, he played a key role as one of the founding members of the Transvaal Indian Football Association in 1896.