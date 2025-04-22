Meet AI Jesus: Real-Time Video Conversations With A Virtual Saviour

A new chatbot based on AI, "AI Jesus", provides consumers the opportunity to video call a digital version of Jesus Christ. The new platform incorporates aspects of spirituality, technology, and consumerism and presents a satirical reflection of spiritual consumerism.

When one enters the site, they are met with a 3D avatar of Jesus who offers advice but also sells products. For example, when asked what the meaning of life is, AI Jesus highlighted the significance of love and comprehension and then recommended purchasing a smart lighting system to make personal journeys better.

"We want AI Jesus to feel like it's the real Jesus talking to you," creators Ben Polkinghorne, Zach Bishop and Chris Chapman, told the Creative Boom reported. "We fine-tuned his personality and speaking style in a way we hope is authentic."

The Instagram bio of the AI Jesus page mentions, "Thou speaketh. He answereth. He pluggeth thee a product. Enlightenment. Endorsements. Amen."

The artists explain that this service is not meant to be an exact representation of the biblical character but a dreamlike experience critical of contemporary religious practices.

"The product endorsements started as a joke. But the more we leaned into it, the more we realised it was revealing something profound. It became a satire on spiritual consumerism. And that made the whole project feel more powerful."

And it is powerful-unexpectedly so. While AI Jesus is frequently hilarious, there's a real depth beneath the digital robe. The artists have nailed a delicate balance between reverence and ridicule, keeping things intentionally absurd without tipping into outright blasphemy.