Mark Zuckerberg Dresses Up As 'John Wick' For Halloween, His 'Girls' Transform Into...

Mr Zuckerberg's post has accumulated more than 266,000 likes.

In the spirit of Halloween, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg celebrated the holiday with his family and shared photos on Facebook. This year, the billionaire chose to dress as Hollywood's top assassin for a day, while his "girls" decided to be ballerinas. In his post, he shared pictures of himself, dressed in a black suit and tie resembling the character from Keanu Reeves' 'John Wick' film franchise. His post also included photos of his wife, Priscilla Chan, and their daughters, who were wearing colourful ballerina outfits.

"When your house full of girls decides to be ballerinas, be John Wick," Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, Mr Zuckerberg's post has accumulated more than 266,000 likes and over 26,000 comments.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Very impressive uncle John!" "Amazing Halloween outfits! Wishing you and your family a fantastic Halloween," commented another.

"For another year in a row, you have the best costume, Markie! It's such a pleasure to celebrate Halloween together with you and your family, like we were doing it as kids, when we were roaming around our neighborhood and picking up all the good candies!" wrote a third user.

"Mark, sounds like you're one tutu away from becoming 'Dad Wick'! Stay strong-protective instincts and dad jokes are your best weapons!" expressed another.

"Awesome disguise, nice work! You're a natural!" commented one user.

Also Read | Flipkart Reacts After Customer Says iPhone Users Pay More Than Android Users For Same Product

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time Mr Zuckerber took inspiration from a big movie franchise for Halloween costume. Last year, the billionaire and his family dressed up as characters from J.K. Rowling's 'Harry Potter' series. While the Meta CEO dressed up as Albus Dumbledore, his daughters were seen in Hogwarts student robes.

However, in 2019, Mr Zuckerberg dressed up as a "drop of water" after his daughter suggested going with a garden theme.

Halloween is celebrated worldwide, particularly in Western cultures, with a mix of traditional and modern activities. The evening typically begins with children dressing up in elaborate costumes to go trick-or-treating, collecting candy, chocolates, or small toys from neighbours. Adults, on the other hand, attend or host costume parties, showcasing creative and spooky outfits. Many also carve jack-o'-lanterns, visit haunted houses or hayrides, or participate in scary movie marathons.